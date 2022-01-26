Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run of HCSO Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez free on bond

Lavillia Spry, 40, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, and evading.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The woman accused of fleeing the scene after striking and killing a sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is back on the streets after posting bond on Tuesday.

Lavillia Spry, 40, was charged with intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, and evading a motorcycle vehicle in the death of Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, 45, was monitoring a convoy of oversized machinery on East Sam Houston Parkway N. at Tidwell around 12:30 a.m. Monday. He had on a full set of lights, a reflective jacket and was waving a flashlight at Spry, who still went around his motorcycle, investigators said.

Spry struck Gutierrez, dragging him for a short distance. She did not stop after hitting the sergeant and left the scene. Another deputy who was also working at the site followed her, finally getting her to pull over. She exhibited signs of being impaired at the time, investigators said.

Gutierrez was flown via Life Flight to a hospital with CPR in progress. He later died from his injuries.

A veteran of 20 years, Gutierrez served in HCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the deputy was a “true professional” who was “loved by many.” He leaves behind a wife, daughter, and two sons.

Spry was booked into the Harris County Jail. Her combined bond amount totaled $275,000.

Bond was set at $150,000 for the intoxication manslaughter charge, $75,000 for failure to stop and render aid and $50,00 for evading.

