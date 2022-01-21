It’s National DJ day! Here are some Houston area disc jockeys to put on your radar

HOUSTON – If there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that the Houston area has no shortage of talent.

From singers and songwriters to artists and curators, the region is stacked with people who contribute to the rich culture we Houstonians enjoy daily.

According to NationalToday.com, each year on January 20, music-lovers celebrate the various disc jockeys from their area and around the nation that keep the tunes of our lives spinning.

“On this day, we celebrate amateur and professional DJs who spin the records and play the grooviest music at the right time. The music is usually played in front of a live audience, but televised or recorded music sessions are also available,” the site read. “The most common types of DJs are club DJs, radio DJs, party DJs, and turntablists — who scratch and manipulate sounds by playing records.”

DJs around the world were recognized Thursday for the level of work they put in behind the turntables, and you know we couldn’t let the day pass without bragging on some H-town Legends, and rising stars getting started in our community.

First up, the legendary DJ Screw.

Born Robert Earl Davis, Jr., DJ Screw was known for his specific style of music production.

The Houston native’s sound remains unmatched and a staple to the culture in our area. During his career, Screw used his talents to create a new sound by slowing down songs, chopping verses, and adding flair to the track that could only come out the southside of the Space City.

Screw passed away about 22 years ago, however, those on the music scene continue keeping his legacy and his spirit alive in their own mix.

Next up, The People’s Champ, Paul Wall.

According to his verified profile on Spotify, Wall was a DJ before becoming the prolific rapper we know today.

Wall, who reportedly got his start under DJ Screw, is a world-renowned artist. Although he’s originally from the city of Georgetown, Wall is often named as being one of the greatest rappers out of the Houston area.

He’ll be performing at RodeoHouston’s Black Heritage Day along with Bun B on March 11.

Here are some upcoming DJs to be on the lookout for:

If you’re fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time, you may catch some of these ladies behind the turntables.

Their style, excellence, and grace coupled with their keen ear for beats is a reason to check them out:

DJ Krazzy Kris, DJ DBaby, DJ Maiya Papaya, DJ Superstar, DJ Caribbeats, DJ CaliRoyce, DJ CeeWatts, DJ Shante, DJ Marz, MicheleOnAir

At only 12 yer old, Houstonian Maddy Rose is a rising star! Her new series called “Thursday Night DJ Lights” will debut tonight at 8 p.m. on Twitch TV.

Next up, the fellas!

Here are a few guys from the Houston area making a legendary impact across the nation: 11-year-old DJ Ryan, DJ Mr. Rogers, DJ GT Mayne, DJ Krooks, Mike Mogul, DJ J-Que, DJ Eric Lofton, DJ Red Soda

HONORABLE MENTION: KPRC 2′s very own Ari Alexander who was a DJ at an oldies station in Washington, Iowa from age 15 to 18.

KPRC 2 Ari Alexander (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

DJs, happy spinning!🎶