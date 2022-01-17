Pandemic helps young boy discover disc jockey talent and skills

HOUSTON – What is a better way to use the down time that the COVID-19 pandemic provided to all of us than to learn a new skill? DJ Ryan, an 11-year-old Fort Bend County resident who attends the WIDE School in Missouri City, decided to learn how to DJ during the pandemic.

Like many boys his age, Ryan likes to hang out with his friends. Additionally, he likes visual art, music and video games. During the pandemic, he took DJ lessons virtually from Revolutions DJ Academy, the DJ school founded by one of Houston’s celebrated DJs, DJ Hiram. Ryan met DJ Hiram when Hiram was a teacher at The WIDE School.

Along with music, DJ Ryan is an award winning visual artist with honors from the prestigious Houston Rodeo Art Competition. As for his musical taste, DJ Ryan loves to spin pop and house music.

Blessings Gallery is pleased to host DJ Ryan’s debut performance with his teacher, DJ Hiram. Located at 1625 Westheimer in Houston, Texas, Blessings Gallery is the world’s first and only houseplants and vinyl records boutique. Blessings Gallery showcases a curated selection of houseplants and music for wellness and beauty.

Learn more DJ Ryan this Thursday on Houston Life at 3 p.m.