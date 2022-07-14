Who is DJ D Baby? Houston’s music world mourns sudden death of up-and-coming DJ, entrepreneur

Terri Lewis' social media post discussing her daughter's death and its impact on her family shared on July 13, 2022.

HOUSTON – Houston’s music world is currently mourning the loss of a well-known and up-and-coming DJ known as DJ D Baby.

The talented artist, Darian Lewis, died at the age of 23 after falling from an apartment balcony last week.

Houston police said Lewis died at 5:10 a.m. on July 4. She fell from a balcony on the 13th floor down to the 9th-floor pool area. The incident is still under investigation, but all the evidence points to it being an unfortunate accident, police said.

Darian’s mother, Terry Lewis, confirmed her daughter’s death in a shared Facebook post-Wednesday night.

“My youngest and only daughter has transitioned, please pray for the family, my heart is heavy and broken,” Terry wrote on social media.

Born on June 24, the Houston-area DJ and entrepreneur celebrated her 23rd birthday just two weeks before her tragic death.

In an interview with Voyage Houston, Darian said becoming a DJ was something that she talked about during her entire time in high school. She said it wasn’t until she graduated and attended Texas Southern University that she became DJ D Baby.

“The crazy part about is at the time, I could barely DJ. I saw going to college as a way to reinvent myself and start a new journey. The rest is history in the making,” Darian said in the interview. “I’m most proud of being the youngest female DJ in Houston making a name for myself. I’m only 22 years old traveling the world to DJ, becoming a QC DJ, being a 1501 DJ, and being affiliated with some the best media outlets and brands. I love my job. My job has definitely had a big influence on my outlook of life.”

Several of Darian’s fans, family and friends shared images of the artist and remembered her legacy on social media.

M6_Legend wrote: “All the great times we had together punkin I promise you I will never forget as long as there is breathe in my body.!!! I love you so much .. I could go on forever about our bond … you were more than my lil sister u was like my best friend .. anytime I needed to talk u was there .. anytime I needed me I was there … all the times we had growing up I cherish with all my heart … damn punkin I love u and ima miss u @djdbaby LOVE BIG BROTHER”

Djceewatts wrote: “I Know You Not Supposed To Question God But Damn…Somebody Make It Make Sense…You We’re So Young, So Passionate & U Knew Exactly What U Wanted Outta Life…Lil Gang U Gone Live On Forever, There Will Never Be Another DJ D Baby & you won’t every be forgotten. Tell Keek I Love Her & Miss Her Down Here 🥺 This Sh*t Will Never Make Sense To Me. #LongLiveDbaby #LongLiveKeek 💔”

Themonaleo wrote: “Heartbroken 💔!!! Thank you for believing in me when no one else did. We started together I can’t believe this how it’s ending. Rest in heaven to such a sweet genuine pure soul.”

Clubgodzilla wrote: “My night is ruined 💔 She was so cool man 💔 Always supported the city 💯🤞🏽 RIP @djdbaby 🙏🏽”

979thebox wrote: “RIP @djdbaby#Houston is hurting right now 🙏🏾”