Local 12 year-old DJ Maddy Rose is a rising star on the turn tables

HOUSTON – Do you remember what you were doing at 12 years old? I was probably chatting on the phone (land line) with my girl friends for hours about cute boys in the 6th grade. That is definitely not what 12 year-old local Maddy Rose is doing. She’s a rising star who loves to mix music on the turn tables.

With the stay-at-home orders in place and school being taught from home, Maddy decided she wanted to broadcast her DJ skills online to entertain her friends and family, and also help pass the time.

Maddy will debut her new live series called “Thursday Night DJ Lights” tonight at 8 p.m. on Twitch TV. The DJ session is free, CLICK HERE tonight when it begins.