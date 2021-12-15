VIDEO: Watch as Astroworld Festival stage dismantled in Houston

Crews have begun to dismantle the stage for the Astroworld Festival, more than a month after the event that turned deadly on Nov. 5, 2021.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 captured drone footage of the Astroworld Festival stage being dismantled more than a month after the event in which 10 people were killed when the crowd pressed toward the stage on Nov. 5.

Cranes were over the stage, readying to take apart the massive structure that was erected at NRG prior to the deadly event. The stage has stood without marked changes.

A memorial constructed outside the venue’s gates is the only thing that’s really changed as family and friends of the 10 victims have gathered to leave flowers, mourn, reflect and hold news conferences concerning pending lawsuits aimed at Travis Scott and event organizers.

The youngest victim of the 10 who were killed was only 9 years old. Hundreds more were injured. Nearly 50,000 people attended the festival and several concertgoers described chaos minutes into the performance, which went on for another 40 minutes. A crowd surge crushed concertgoers as they were left trampled and gasping for air.

According to court records, 344 lawsuits have been filed as a result. Most are against Travis Scott and Live Nation.

As big as the stage is, it could be a few more days before the crews finish.

Investigators were gathering evidence at the where 10 people died.

