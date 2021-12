FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Several families of the 10 people who died from injuries in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival have turned down an offer by headliner Scott to pay for their loved ones funeral costs. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

(Amy Harris, 2021 Invision)