5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Dec. 14

1. Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in field near subdivision in League City

Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in League City Monday evening.

Officers from the League City Police Department responded to reports of possible skeletal remains being found in the 5700 block of McFarland Road remains in a field south of the Westover Park Subdivision around 5:20 p.m.

Investigators said the remains were found in a partially wooded field that has been recently cleared for home construction.

Investigators along with evidence technicians are searching the area. At this time, police said no identification has been made.

2. ‘We are hurt’: Family members mourning death of woman who was killed at candlelight vigil in Baytown

Friends and family members are outraged after authorities said someone opened fire into a crowd during a candlelight vigil for a recent murder victim, Jamal Narcisse, in Baytown over the weekend.

“It’s messed up man. Messed up. My sister, my cousin did not deserve that,” said Myria Nevels, cousin of victim Disha Allen.

The 25-year-old now leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

“How am I going to tell that to my little niece?” she asked. “How am I supposed to explain it to her?”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Allen was killed and 13 others were injured during a drive-by shooting Sunday night at 1403 North Market Loop in Baytown.

3. Monday marked one year since Jason Landry went missing

Monday marked one year since a Texas State University student went missing.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Landry, 21, was heading to visit friends in the Missouri City area. Investigators found his crashed vehicle near Luling and some of his belongings nearby.

“There’s a lot of things we have a high degree of confidence in but really, probably the most important thing is, we don’t have answer to that, and that is where is Jason?” said Capt. Jeff Ferry with the sheriff’s office.

There are no indications of foul play and no evidence to support that Landry was the victim of a crime, Ferry said.

4. LGBTQ students at Katy ISD call internet policy discriminatory, demand change

Several students who spoke at the Katy ISD board meeting on Monday said they will not be silenced until what they consider to be “LGBTQ discrimination through internet policies” is put to an end.

School district administrators said the policy in place is to protect all students.

“Undoubtedly discriminatory,” said Cameron Samuels, a senior at Seven Lakes High School.

Samuels is referring to the Katy ISD internet policy that school district administrators say is aligned with the Children’s Internet Protection Act or CIPA.

The policy blocks access to websites based on content considered to be inappropriate, but Samuels says it also filters out crucial access to LGBTQ resources.

5. Temps in the 80s return this week! Expect temperatures 15 degrees above average Tuesday-Friday

Monday: We have one more cool day in the 60s before we start to warm up Tuesday.

Near record setting temperatures: We’ll again be close to record highs starting Tuesday. Through Friday our records are in the mid-80s and our forecast is close, in the lower 80s.

