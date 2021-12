(Mark Humphrey, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/STF

Daylight rose as residents in several U.S. states, including in Kentucky are clearing the rubble after a series of tornadoes hit the area late Friday night.

Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Saturday morning that he feared 70 people, possibly more, have died, according to the Associated Press.

See the photos of the destruction below:

MAYFIELD, KY - DECEMBER 11: Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and unknown fatalities. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

MAYFIELD, KY - DECEMBER 11: Emergency crews search through the flattened Mayfield Consumer Products building on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Bowling Green, Kentucky, residents look at the damage following a tornado that struck the area on December 11, 2021. - Tornadoes ripped through five US states overnight, leaving more than 70 people dead Saturday in Kentucky and causing multiple fatalities at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered "catastrophic damage" with around 100 people trapped inside. The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was "ground zero" of the storm -- a scene of "massive devastation," one official said. (Photo by Gunnar Word / AFP) (Photo by GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MAYFIELD, KY - DECEMBER 11: Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and unknown fatalities. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MAYFIELD, KY - DECEMBER 11: Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night, leaving a large path of destruction. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

First responders work outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

