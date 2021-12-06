Tornado Warning issued for parts of Liberty County until 6:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a Tornado Warning for Southeastern Liberty County until 6:45 a.m. At 6:20 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over northeastern Liberty, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Monday’s Forecast:

After seven straight days of morning fog, we finally get a break. But instead of the fog, we are waking up to scattered showers in southeast Texas. A cold front moves through late this morning bringing rain and a big cool down.

Here is what we can expect with temperatures and rain today

The cool is finally back:

The cold front arrives in our northern cities between 8 and 9 a.m. It arrives in Houston at 11am. The front is along the coast at noon. Temperatures will lower between 10 and 15 degrees once the storms move in.

Notice the temperature change from the front

Severe weather threat

Parts of southeast Texas have a low chance of getting severe weather today. The line starts at Brenham and includes cities to the east.

Southeast Texas has a low threat of severe weather

Hail and wind:

While the threat is low, it is possible to get wind damage from this cold front. Hail is also a possibility with about a half inch of rain falling. The tornado threat is small but if one forms we’ll let you know right away on KPRC 2.

Wind and hail are the biggest threats we have today in southeast Texas

10-Day Forecast:

The cool weather doesn’t last long. In fact, a warm front will move back over southeast Texas on Tuesday brining a small chance of rain. And check out Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are back in the lower and mid-80s before our next cold front moves through Saturday.