5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Nov. 2

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Nov. 2:

1. Feds: 2 men sentenced to federal prison forced girl to walk ‘The Bissonnet Track’ as part of sex trafficking scheme

Two Houston men are headed to federal prison after admitting to recruiting a teenager on social media and trafficking her for sex, acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday.

Demetrius Delaan White, 30, and Deonte Danquise Bailey-Roach, 28, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt sentenced White to 240 months, while Bailey-Roach received a 14-month term.

The court considered statements from the minor victim and her mother who detailed the lasting impact of the teenager’s victimization, authorities said.

2. Death of 8-year-old boy found in hotel bathtub ruled a homicide, examiner confirms

The death of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead in a hotel bathtub has been ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Houston.

In March, Houston police responded to reports of a child drowning in a bathtub at the Quality Inn & Suites located at 2930 W. Sam Houston Parkway South.

Police said the boy’s mother said she and her common-law husband were asleep when the boy drowned in the bathtub.

After a brief investigation, police said they learned the boy experienced chronic physical abuse and torture, including deep ligature marks on both ankles and large patches of skin missing from his chest, upper arm, thighs.

3. Prosecutors: Gloria Williams’ children said they were locked in room with brother’s decaying remains

A woman facing charges after her three children were found in an abandoned apartment in west Harris County with their brother’s remains appeared in court Monday.

Court officials said there were multiple delays as they tried finding a court appointed attorney represent Gloria Williams, 35, in the case. According to the district attorney’s office, Neal Davis has been assigned to represent her.

Williams was charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Her bond was set at $900,000 but the judge believes the bond is “insufficient.”

4. Seabrook bicyclist attacked by neighbor who said he was ‘making people nervous’

Stitches surrounded Elliott Reed’s bloodshot left eye as he detailed his injuries from the morning he thought he would never be able to see again.

“It’s a stitch here, stitch here,” Reed said while pointing throughout his face and recounted the moments leading up to when he said a neighbor assaulted him.

Collin Fries, 25, has been charged with misdemeanor assault. He is accused of beating Reed on Friday, Oct. 29 while at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Hampton Strings Drive in Seabrook.

Although Reed’s injuries serve as evidence of what happened, they don’t confirm why the attack occurred.

Reed said he was riding his bike, something he does daily to control his diabetes, when he stopped for a break at a street corner a few blocks from his home of three years.

5. KPRC 2 welcomes Daniella Guzman back to Houston news

KPRC 2 is happy and excited to welcome back a familiar face and beloved personality. Houston-native Daniella Guzman will be bringing you the news at 6 and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Jan. 10, 2022.

Like several other employees at KPRC 2, Guzman started as a KPRC 2 News intern. Upon graduating, she worked for a local Spanish-speaking news station before returning to KPRC 2 as a reporter and weekend anchor in March of 2006. She covered numerous stories during her tenure at KPRC 2 including the Fort Hood shooting and Hurricane Ike. She also traveled to Mexico to cover the H1N1 outbreak. In 2011, Guzman was part of KPRC 2′s pregnancy boom along with four other anchor/reporters.

