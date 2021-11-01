Houston man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for possession of child pornography featuring children under age 5

Leon Travis Beard, 39, has been sentenced to 200 months in federal prison.

HOUSTON – A man is sentenced to federal prison for having possession of child pornography that included images of children under the age of 5 years old.

Leon Travis Beard, 39, pleaded guilty in December of last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, a judge sentenced beard to a total of 200 months -16.6 years - in federal prison. He will also have supervised release after completion of his prison term, have restricted internet usage, and must register as a sex offender.

In February of 2019, an investigation by law enforcement found Beard as a facilitator in several child pornography groups online where members exchanged thousands of photos and videos.

Investigators said Beard was in possession of approximately 304 videos and 1,008 photos of child pornography, including those of children under the age of five, bondage and acts of violence.

Beard had been released from state prison less than a year before his recent sentencing for receiving, distributing, and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.