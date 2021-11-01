PHOTOS: Drooling yet? This is the historical Galveston mansion you always imagined moving into when you had $1.5M lying around

GALVESTON, Texas – Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this stunning Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 1702 Post Office Street Galveston, Texas 77550 | $1,599,000 | 8,000 square feet | 1905 (year built) | 7 - 8 bedrooms | 8 full and 1 half bathrooms | 1 grand foyer with sweeping staircase | Wraparound verandas with outdoor seating and dining

RELATED: This Texas home on the market is totally normal. The décor, however, is not.

The home is a step back in time, but in all the right places.

Built in 1905 by architect George B. Stowe, the Grand Manor Mansion is located in Galveston’s East End Historic District.

Ad

Beautifully maintained, this turn-of-the-century, late Victorian will make you wish you were wearing a floor-length gown as you rustle up and down the steps -- or perhaps wear a monocle as you head to the grand dining room.

And did we mention the stained glass? If you’re a fan, the intricate main entry, staircase and dining room windows will leave you with your jaw dangling in the kaleidoscope of color.

However, if you want to leave the past in the past when it comes to certain amenities such as bathrooms, there’s luxury around each turn with its massive, updated bathrooms, wraparound verandas with outdoor seating and dining designed for enjoying the cool ocean breeze.

The house is situated a short walk from the beach, as well as restaurants with rooftop patios, and Galveston’s Historic Strand District.

Scroll through the photos to take a gander at this spectacular Texas listing.

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

1702 Post Office Street In Galveston, Texas (HAR.com)

More:

Ad

Looking for more unique Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.