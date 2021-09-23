This Texas home on the market is totally normal. The décor, however, is not.

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream house vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 1901 County Road 3563, Dike, TX 75437 | $615,000 | 3,737 square feet | 1990 (year built) | 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 1 shop space with living quarters | Countless clocks

There’s nary a week that passes, when, in some corner of the Lone Star State, an abode best described as an “oddity” graces the market. Enter 1901 County Road 3563, a perplexing Dike, Texas domicile asking $615,000. A glimpse of the home’s nondescript exterior and passersby are likely to assume the property is the definition of normal. They’re not wrong, at least not totally. The home itself is as conventional as they come, but the décor, however, is not.

Mosey inside and you’ll see what we mean. The 3,737-square foot abode is crawling with clocks. Walls, floors, windowsills, nooks, crannies, cases -- nearly every conceivable place a clock could be, voila, there it is. Obviously, the home’s current resident is a great admirer of timepieces.

The listing captured the attention and imagination of Zillow surfers and it was soon featured on popular Facebook page “Weird Homes That Just Need To Be Shared,” an outlet where odd architecture enthusiasts share their wackiest internet finds.

Ironically, “timeless” isn’t a word members used to describe the quirky quarters.

“Someone forgot to mention what TIME the realtor was coming to take photos. Holy moly,” wrote one person.

“I can hear those pictures,” another member joked.

“Maybe Doc Brown from Back to the Future lives there??” speculated another.

Clocks aside, the property boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a shop space with additional living quarters, a gazebo and several ponds.

The property is represented by listing agent Nicholas Chambers with Intrinsic Real Estate Group LLC. For more information on the listing, click here.

