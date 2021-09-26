‘One-of-a-kind from start to finish’: Take a tour through this wild Texas party house on the market

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this odd Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 5125 Mystic Trail, Dallas, TX 75241 | $450,000 | 5,231 square feet | 1960 (year built) | 4 bedrooms | 4 bathrooms | 1 stripper pole | 1 indoor hot tub

There’s nary a week that passes, when, in some corner of the Lone Star State, an abode best described as an “oddity” graces the market. Enter 5125 Mystic Trail, a perplexing Dallas domicile asking $450,000. A glimpse of the home’s nondescript exterior and passersby are likely to assume the property is the definition of normal. It’s not.

The home’s quaint mid-century exterior doesn’t quite match the interoro, which features an indoor hot tub and an entertainment room outfitted with a stripper pole, buffet, wet bar and stage.

Built in 1960, the home was later " modified to include plenty of workspace,” per the listing, which also describes the structure as “one-of-a-kind from start to finish.”

“All features are exceptional for entertainment,” the listing reads. “Any event large or small, your guests are guaranteed to have an experience they won’t soon forget.”

The home captured the attention and imagination of Zillow surfers and it was soon featured on popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild,” an outlet where odd architecture enthusiasts share their wackiest internet finds.

“Mullet house: Business in the front, party in the back,” wrote one commenter.

“I didn’t realize Ted Nugent had a place in Dallas,” joked another commenter.

Many speculated what exactly the home was used for before it went to market. Apparently, the home belongs to Robert C. Moseley Jr., better known as Videobob Moseley, a former video producer and television personality who operates the famed Bob’s Prop Shop.

Moseley recently relocated to Las Vegas. Now, his Dallas home of 10 years is up for grabs.

In a 40-minute YouTube video, Moseley takes viewers on an in-depth tour of his home, which he says has additional rooms “that you’re not going to find in your normal, everyday house.”

“We have a couple hundred people over at the house all the time and it’s not a big deal,” Mosley said during his tour.

Stevie Ray Vaughan is buried a short distance from the home, Mosley added as he detailed the home’s history.

The perplexing property is represented by listing agent Cyndi Reeps with Berkshire HathawayHS ACR. For more information on the listing, click here.

Even if you’re not on the hunt for your own party house, you can still enjoy a tour through this odd abode, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to take a gander at this quirky Texas listing.

