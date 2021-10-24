HOUSTON – A procession route ahead of Monday’s funeral honoring Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins have been announced on Sunday.

Constable Mark Herman posted on social media that the procession leading to the funeral service is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m.

The procession will start from Klein Funeral Home on 1400 West Main St. and will travel east on FM 2920 and will turn south on Stuebner Airline Road. The procession will end at the north entrance of Champions Forest Baptist Church at 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd. for visitation and funeral service.

After the memorial service, the procession will begin at the church and will travel north on FM 2920. It will then turn westbound towards Klein Memorial Park at 9714 FM 2920 where Atkins will be buried.

More details on the funeral and visitation service can be found here.

Ad

A map of the procession can be found below.

SEE MORE:

Procession route announced for Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins, who will be laid to rest Monday

1 Pct. 4 deputy killed, 2 others wounded in ambush outside N Houston bar, authorities say

Harris County flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins

‘How can you have so much hate in your heart?’: Fiancée says deputy injured in ambush will need kidney transplant

Ad

‘Probably one of the toughest days of my career’: Constable Mark Herman reacts to north Houston shooting that killed Harris County Pct. 4 deputy

PHOTOS: Fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy killed in north Houston shooting honored during procession

Deputies share unbreakable bond: What we know about the relationship between the 3 Harris County Pct. 4 deputies described as ‘brothers’