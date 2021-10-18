Funeral arrangements set for Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins who was ambushed at Houston bar

HOUSTON – Funeral arrangements have been made for Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was shot and killed at a north Houston bar Saturday morning.

The memorial service is set for Monday, Oct. 25 at Champions Forest Baptist Church, located at 15555 Stubener Airline Road in Houston.

Visitation for family members will begin from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., while members of the public and the department can visit between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m.

Atkins will be buried at Klein Memorial Park Ceremony in Tomball immediately after the funeral service, according to Pct. 4.

