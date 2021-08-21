Angling for a fresh new look? Whataburger, Academy release line of orange-and-white fishing apparel

Texans’ cultish obsession with Whataburger is an unparalleled romance for the ages. The chain is a true Texas icon. Its orange-and-white-stripe A-frames are just about everywhere in Texas, as are its fans. We double-patty dare you to find a Texan who’s not gaga for Whataburger’s honey butter chicken biscuits, spicy ketchup and Texas-sized burgers.

Time after time, whether it be the return of a fan-favorite food item or merely the release of a quirky new orange-and-white product, the Lone Star State’s beloved burger chain has upheld it’s snappy slogan, ”Just like you like it.” Now, Whataburger has upped its game once again, collaborating with another Texas icon, the Katy-headquartered Academy, to design a line of products Texas fisherman with a fry addiction may be unable to resist -- Magellan fishing apparel.

The apparel line, which is available in-stores and online now, includes fishing shirts, lightweight performance shirts, boat shorts and caps that range from $14.99 to $24.99.

“We had fun working with Academy and their Magellan Outdoors brand to design Whataburger apparel we know our fans will be hooked on,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in a release. “We hope our Family Members and fans enjoy hitting the waterways sporting some of these brand-new items.”

Color yourself a Whata-fiend? Score the new swag in-store at Academy, online at academy.com or online at Whatastore.com.

“This is the first-ever collaboration between Whataburger and Academy Sports + Outdoors’ exclusive Magellan Outdoors brand – it’s the secret sauce to fishing fashion,” said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors’ senior vice president of marketing, in a statement. “We’re excited to pair two iconic Texas brands together for a fun summer treat you can only find at Academy.”

In 1950, Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger location as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company boasts more than 850 locations across 14 states. Academy was founded in 1938 as a family business, and has since grown to 259 stores across 16 states.

