Why we love Texas: How Whataburger became a huge big part of Texas culture

It all started in 1950 when Harmon Dobson had the idea to serve a burger so big and tasty that after the first bite customers couldn’t help but exclaim, “What a burger!”

The first Whataburger opened on August 8, 1950, in Corpus Christi, selling burgers for just 35 cents.

Until Whataburger came along, Texans had never seen a burger so big. The joint became an instant success, and Dobson began to expand the business. By the end of the decade, there were 17 Whataburger locations across the state of Texas.

In 1961, the first orange and white striped building structure that we all recognize today was built in Odessa.

Whataburger

Over the years, Whataburger has expanded all throughout the Lone Star State. As of today, there are more than 600 Whataburger restaurants in Texas.

A business that started with just a big burger, has became a huge franchise in Texas.

Whether its jewelry or Christmas decor, people in Texas are always eager to rep Whataburger.

Whataburger and James Avery have charms for Whataburger fans

Whataburger is so loved by Texans that many chose to visit on their special day.

This year, Whataburger even held a contest to win a “Whatawedding,” which many Texans entered in.

Those who don’t get married at Whataburger, still head there after.

Best way to end a wedding is eating @Whataburger with my wife pic.twitter.com/fORmkvM6or — Coach Brown (@CoachB2012) January 5, 2019

THANK YOU @Whataburger ! we called a few days ago to let whataburger know we were coming after the wedding with a good size group, they had a table set up with party favors, free coupons & a dessert w a topper set up & ready for us- it was a great way to end the night🧡 pic.twitter.com/sG528rUrKd — maggie sutherland (@maggieeryaan) June 30, 2018

And if they don’t, it’s because they already served Whataburger at their wedding.

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. At a wedding. Texas forever. @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/6yvzFOK1S5 — Lauren Blackwell (@Lo_Blackwell) June 23, 2019

Because Whataburger is a must every day, even if you can’t there, it will make its way to you.