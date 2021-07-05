Whataburger brings back fan-favorite Pico de Gallo burger

HOUSTON – Fans of Whataburger, rejoice: The restaurant has brought back the Pico De Gallo Burger.

The fan-favorite menu item is filled with fresh Pico de Gallo inspired by Mexico, choice of either a beef or chicken patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and cilantro lime sauce in between two buns.

The burger became an instant favorite when it debuted last year, according to a news release.

The Pico de Gallo burger will be available at Whataburger for a limited-time only.

