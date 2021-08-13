LIST: Houston-area school districts announce updates to mask protocols

High school students walk to their next class after the bell rings at Elsik Ninth Grade Center in Houston on March 28, 2018.

HOUSTON – As Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to ban local officials and school districts from requiring masks, a few Houston-area school districts have announced plans to set mask mandates for staff and students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Many of the school districts, some of which have not started classes yet, have not outlined their stance.

Meanwhile, leaders in Harris and Fort Bend counties, have filed lawsuits against Abbott’s executive orders. On Thursday, Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a health order requiring masks at all public schools, non-religion schools and daycares in Harris County.

Here is a round-up of the mask policy for local school districts:

Alief ISD

Alief ISD plans to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance, and face masks will remain optional.

Katy ISD

Katy ISD is reviewing its policy and will provide an update at a later date.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD plans to follow the state’s COVD-19 guidance, and face masks will remain optional.

Houston ISD

Houston ISD unanimously voted Thursday in favor of a mask mandate, requiring all staff and students to wear masks on campus.

Humble ISD

Humble ISD plans to follow its current COVID protocols, and face masks will remain optional.

Lamar CISD

Lamar ISD plans to continue to follow the state’s COVD-19 guidance, and face masks will remain optional.

Pearland ISD

Pearland ISD plans to continue to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance, and face masks will remain optional.

Spring Brand

Spring Branch is reviewing the policy with legal counsel and will provide an update in the future.

KPRC 2 hasn’t heard back from the following districts:

Aldine ISD

Barbers Hill ISD

Channelview ISD

Crosby ISD

Cy Fair ISD

Deer Park ISD

Galena Park ISD

Goose Creek CISD

Huffman ISD

Klein ISD

La Porte ISD

New Caney ISD

Pasadena ISD

Sheldon ISD

Tomball ISD

Yes Prep