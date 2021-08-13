LIST: Houston-area school districts announce updates to mask protocols

HOUSTON – As Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to ban local officials and school districts from requiring masks, a few Houston-area school districts have announced plans to set mask mandates for staff and students for the 2021-2022 school year.
Many of the school districts, some of which have not started classes yet, have not outlined their stance.
Meanwhile, leaders in Harris and Fort Bend counties, have filed lawsuits against Abbott’s executive orders. On Thursday, Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a health order requiring masks at all public schools, non-religion schools and daycares in Harris County.
Here is a round-up of the mask policy for local school districts:
Alief ISD
Alief ISD plans to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance, and face masks will remain optional.
Katy ISD
Katy ISD is reviewing its policy and will provide an update at a later date.
Fort Bend ISD
Fort Bend ISD plans to follow the state’s COVD-19 guidance, and face masks will remain optional.
Houston ISD
Houston ISD unanimously voted Thursday in favor of a mask mandate, requiring all staff and students to wear masks on campus.
Humble ISD
Humble ISD plans to follow its current COVID protocols, and face masks will remain optional.
Lamar CISD
Lamar ISD plans to continue to follow the state’s COVD-19 guidance, and face masks will remain optional.
Pearland ISD
Pearland ISD plans to continue to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance, and face masks will remain optional.
Spring Brand
Spring Branch is reviewing the policy with legal counsel and will provide an update in the future.
KPRC 2 hasn’t heard back from the following districts:
Aldine ISD
Barbers Hill ISD
Channelview ISD
Crosby ISD
Cy Fair ISD
Deer Park ISD
Galena Park ISD
Goose Creek CISD
Huffman ISD
Klein ISD
La Porte ISD
New Caney ISD
Pasadena ISD
Sheldon ISD
Tomball ISD
Yes Prep