Houston ISD issues mask mandate for students, staff

Push for HISD students to return to virtual learning

HOUSTON – Houston ISD announced Wednesday the district will implement a mask mandate for the 2021-2022 school year.

On Monday, HISD Superintendent Millard House II voiced his concerns about students wearing masks as the number of COVID-19 cases rises due to the Delta variant.

RELATED: New HISD superintendent says he’s prepared for learning challenges, COVID-19 setbacks

House had been following data closely, and during last week’s agenda meeting, he asked HISD’s Board of Trustees to take a risk and vote on re-instituting a mask mandate.

Ad

The first day of school for HISD students is August 23.

READ MORE: HISD to hold board meeting next week to vote on mask mandate, COVID protocols for upcoming school year

The mandate goes against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which prevents governments and schools from requiring facial coverings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.