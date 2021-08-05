TEA issues new guidance on COVID-19 safety protocols for 2021-22 school year

HOUSTON – The Texas Education Agency has issued new guidance on COVID-19 safety protocols for the new school year.

Here are the following key points the guidance addresses:

- Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, school districts are not allowed to mandate masks. However, they must allow students to wear them if the students choose to wear them.

- Schools must exclude students who have tested positive for COVID-19 from attending classes.

- Schools may offer remote instructions to students during the time the student is out of school.

- Parents are asked to keep their children home if they have COVID-19 symptoms or test positive.

- Schools are allowed to do regular COVID testing for staff and, with permission from parents, test students.

- School districts will not be required to conduct contact tracing.

- If school systems are made aware that a student was in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the school system should notify the student’s parents.

- Parents of students who are determined to be close contacts of an individual with COVID-19 may opt to keep their students at home during the recommended stay-at-home period.

- During the stay-at-home period, the school system may deliver remote instruction.