Here are the start dates for Houston-area school districts

HOUSTON – Summer is coming to an end as students and teachers prep for the 2021-2022 school year. It will be the first time for many students who will see the inside of a classroom since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the rise of COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant in the area, many school districts are placing COVID-19 safety protocols in place. But several districts feel limited to those protocols after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting schools from mandating masks. Abbott said that Texas school children will not face mask requirements as they return to school later this summer.

The Texas State Teachers Association called on the governor to withdraw the prohibition of masks and to allow school districts to require masks when students return back to school. TSTA asked Abbott to give local school officials and health experts the option they see fit for their communities.

Due to the state legislature not providing funding during the special session, districts will not offer virtual learning to students this year.

Here are the following start dates for each Houston-area school district:

Aug. 9

New Caney ISD

Aug. 10

Alief ISD

Humble ISD

Aug. 11

Conroe ISD

Spring ISD

Sheldon ISD

Fort Bend ISD

Aug. 12

Crosby ISD

Aug. 16

Spring Branch ISD

Clear Creek ISD

Aug. 17

Pasadena ISD

Galena Park ISD

Aldine ISD

Aug. 18

Tomball ISD

Klein ISD

Aug. 19

Katy ISD

Aug. 23

Houston ISD

North Forest ISD

Aug. 25

Huffman ISD