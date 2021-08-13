Harris County Judge Hidalgo issues health order requiring masks in schools, childcare centers

HARRIS COUNTY – Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Thursday a health order requiring masks in schools, non-religious private schools and daycares in Harrs County. This move is in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, which has also led to a lawsuit from Harris County.

“We have no choice,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also noted the rise of pediatric COVID-19 cases as a reason for the immediate action.

Earlier this week, Hidalgo expressed support for Houston ISD’s Superintendent Millard House II’s desire to have a mask mandate for the district.

“I am supportive of Superintendent House’s decision,” Hidalgo said during a press conference Tuesday. “It breaks my heart to picture these kids in the classrooms (at) 100% capacity, no masks, with the more transmissible variant.”

Meanwhile, HISD and other Houston-area school districts are moving forward with reinstating mask requirements for staff, students and visitors.

