‘Standing up for our children’: Judge Lina Hidalgo in support of mask mandate for students in Harris County

Judge Lina Hidalgo in support of mask mandate for students in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discussed her support for Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II Tuesday on his desire to have a mask mandate for the district, as well as her feelings about Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I am supportive of Superintendent House’s decision,” Hidalgo said during a press conference on her proposal for a $30 million small business fund.

“It breaks my heart to picture these kids in the classrooms (at) 100% capacity, no masks, with the more transmissible variant,” she said.

House has asked HISD’s Board of Trustees to approve a mask mandate at Thursday’s meeting.

If approved, the move would place HISD at odds with Gov. Abbott.

Abbott has said he won’t require masks and that an executive order banning mask mandates would remain.

Those in opposition to the governor say the health of teachers, students and staff is at risk.

“As elected leaders, as government leaders, we are responsible for the health and safety of the community and that is the responsibility that superintendents have when it comes to our children,” Hidalgo said. “I am supportive of the leaders of Dallas ISD and Austin ISD and every other leader that is standing up for our children.”