Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to announce proposal for new $30 million small business fund

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County, Small Business Fund
HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo will hold a 10 a.m. press conference Tuesday morning to announce a proposal for a new $30 million relief fund to support micro and small businesses recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hidalgo said the small business recovery fund would use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is to be administered by LiftFund, a nonprofit community development financial institution.

If approved, eligible small business owners may apply for financial support in the form of grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

