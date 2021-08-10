Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to announce proposal for new $30 million small business fund

HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo will hold a 10 a.m. press conference Tuesday morning to announce a proposal for a new $30 million relief fund to support micro and small businesses recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hidalgo said the small business recovery fund would use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is to be administered by LiftFund, a nonprofit community development financial institution.

If approved, eligible small business owners may apply for financial support in the form of grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

