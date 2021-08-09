Back to school and COVID: You asked and we have answers

HOUSTON – It’s hard to believe it’s already back to school time in Texas. Many school districts in our area are set to return to class this week. But things are changing, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise and appear to be impacting more children. So we asked our KPRC 2 Insiders what back-to-school questions were top of mind.

There is certainly a mixed reaction about going back to school this year. We know there might be some anxiety and we hope answering some of your questions may help. When we asked what our KPRC 2 Insiders wanted to know about back to school, the top questions were about health.

Question: Are kids more vulnerable to this strain of covid?

Kprc 2 Insider Vicky, Sugarland

We asked Dr. Michael Chang with Children’s Memorial Hermann where more kids coming in with infections.

Ad

“We are seeing that kids make up a higher percentage of new infections, and they have at any time in the past,” said Dr. Michael Chang, UTHealth, Children’s Memorial Hermann. “About one in five new infections now are in pediatric patients. We have more kids in the hospital with covid symptoms at the same time than we have ever had throughout the pandemic. Most of the kids that we are seeing with symptomatic covid are kind of older teenagers that are maybe obese or potentially have some other underlying condition like asthma.”

Question: Should I keep my child at home if we have someone living with us who has a compromised immune system?

KPRC 2 Insider Nazy, Sharpstown area

“Whether or not to homeschool your child, it’s going to be a different calculation for every family,” explains Dr. Chang. “How well can the child you know, kind of manage mitigation measures like wearing a mask in school, and doing good hygiene, you know, the age of the child, we still think that there’s some difference in contagiousness between different kids of different ages. So if it’s a teenager or an older child, we think they are more contagious, like adults.”

Ad

“I think if you think your child can do well, with homeschooling and you have the resources to do that, and you’re very concerned about the imminent immunocompromised status of your family member, then yeah, definitely consider it.”

At the same time, you know, there are families where the child just is not going to do well at home, or they’re younger, and they’re able to do their mask, then that may be a different consideration. Definitely consider it.

Question: How do I know if I should get my child vaccinated?

KPRC 2 Insider question (we got a few questions about this.)

“I think it’s important for parents to remember, you know, you’re not just considering vaccination or no vaccination, what you’re really trying to balance is vaccination versus the risks of getting Covid,” said Dr. Chang. “We know that there are other complications from having Covid infection, including pediatric patients getting long haul Covid.

“Based on the information we have right now the benefits of vaccination definitely outweigh the risks and they definitely are better than the risk of getting infected with Covid.”

Ad

Dr. Chang says 90% of the reactions from vaccines are not serious and the more serious side effects are treatable. So monitor your children for any chest pain, tightness, or flutters and take them to a doctor if they’re experiencing them.

Do you have a back-to-school question?

Join our KPRC 2 Insider team and submit a question, we are working hard to get answers for you.