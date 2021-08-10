VIDEO: Road rage victim David Castro honored on US House floor by Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher

Family shares photos of 17-year-old David Xavier Castro who was shot during a possible road rage shooting after sn Astros game on July 6, 2021.

HOUSTON, Texas – Last month, U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) spoke on the House floor to honor David Castro, the 17-year-old who was shot on July 7 in a road rage incident while coming home after an Astros game.

During her remarks, Fletcher spoke on David Castro’s academic accomplishments and talents.

“He had a bright future ahead of him.” Fletcher told the House. “A National Merit scholar semifinalist, he excelled in math and physics. He was a percussionist in the Westside High School Marching Band.”

She concluded her speech with the wish of her constituent’s family -- that he be remembered through performing random acts of kindness.

“Today, as I extend my deep condolences to David’s family and friends for their loss, I rise to share their wish that our community and our country remember David through random acts of kindness. What a beautiful way to memorialize him.”

The Houston community has seen to it that the family’s wish is honored, taking to Minute Maid Park with signs saying “#RAKDavid” or “random acts of kindness” back in July.

Paul Castro, David’s father, thanked the representative on Facebook for honoring his son in her speech.

Lizzie Fletcher ended her speech by saying, “David Castro will be missed, but never forgotten, and will live on in acts of kindness across this country.”