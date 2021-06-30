What’s India the tiger been up to lately? Here’s how she is enjoying her new home

India the tiger is now in his large naturally wooded habitat at Black Beauty Ranch, as of May 24, 2021.

MURCHISON, Texas – For those wondering how India the tiger is holding up at his new home -- the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch released a video Wednesday of his progress since he was recovered after being seen at a home in Houston in May.

According to the ranch’s Facebook post, “India is thriving at Black Beauty Ranch. He is able to act as a young tiger should running through his trees, playing in his pool, playing with various enrichment toys, or taking cat naps in the shade during the heat of the day. He is working on perfecting his stalking skills trying to sneak up on his caregivers through the fence. He just doesn’t have the stealth part down yet…still making quite a bit of noise moving through the grass and trees.”

India the Tiger: What we know about the Texas animal sanctuary that will care for the big cat

India the tiger’s story gained national headlines after a video captured the animal outside a home in a Houston neighborhood. In a cellphone video, a man, identified as Victor Cuevas, kissed the cat on the head before straddling the animal and leading it into a house.

He later fled from the police with the tiger, leading them on a chase before getting away. Days later, the tiger was safely found and unharmed. The exotic animal was transferred to a BARC animal shelter and then transported to the animal sanctuary, The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.

Black Beauty Ranch is run by the Humane Society of the United States and is one of the oldest animal sanctuaries in the United States.