5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, June 25

Here are things to know for Friday, June 25:

1. 5 Fort Bend County residents diagnosed with Delta variant of COVID-19, authorities say

Five Fort Bend County residents were confirmed with the Delta variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, county health authorities said.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services authorities said three of these people had received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and one had not been vaccinated at all prior to the start of symptoms. The vaccination status of the fifth person has not been determined. Although symptoms were present, no one was hospitalized.

Health authorities noted that The Centers for Disease Control has recently reclassified the Delta variant from a variant of interest to a variant of concern. Variants of concern have an increased evidence of transmissibility and severe illness.

Read more.

Ad

2. Woman claims self defense after man shot to death at River Oaks home, police say

A homeowner in River Oaks told police that she shot a man who had been a house guest after he got physical with her and refused to leave.

The man later died at a hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Larchmont Road near San Felipe Street.

“You have a female civilian killing an intruder in one of the nicest neighborhoods in all of Texas,” said KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice.

According to a statement, the River Oaks Patrol sent out to residents, within a time period of three minutes Wednesday night, they received two calls from someone at the home asking for help with a house guest.

Read more.

Ad

3. Katy group home shut down after deputies find residents living in deplorable conditions

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies shut down a boarding house in Katy Thursday, according to a Facebook post. Investigators said they found residents living in deplorable conditions.

Deputies said they relocated 13 residents living at an unlicensed group home on the 500 block of Walworten Court. The residents were also taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Fire Marshal are handling the investigation and issued a temporary restraining order for the home’s operators.

The victim’s assistance unit provided the residents with personal hygiene kits.

Read more.

Ad

4. VIDEO: Thieves caught on camera stealing Katy resident’s catalytic converter

A Katy resident is warning others of four suspects who stole one of his Toyota Tundra’s catalytic converters. The heist was caught on video and went viral on social media.

“I couldn’t even tell what I felt at that moment. It was like, ‘What do I do?’” the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

The resident said it all happened Wednesday afternoon on Hawkins Manor Lane in Katy. The resident went inside after the car key remote stopped working. He came back out after a few minutes to see four people stealing his truck’s catalytic converter.

“When I saw that they were running, I thought, let me see if I can take a picture, and I was actually able to take a video,” the resident said.

He shared the video on Facebook where it went viral and was shared more than 12,000+ times. The video showed the suspects running into a black Nissan.

Read more.

Ad

5. George Strait tickets sell out in 10 minutes, Rodeo rep says

Tickets for George Strait’s 2022 concert-only performance in 10 minutes, a Rodeo representative told KPRC 2 on Thursday.

At 10 a.m., 53,000 people were in the online waiting room and standard tickets sold out within 10 minutes, Brittany Rader, senior manager of Media Relations and Communications said.

Rodeo fans can still purchase verified resale tickets through AXS, the Rodeo’s only official ticket provider at rodeohouston.com.

Read more.

Ad

More headlines you may be interested in