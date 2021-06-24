JJ Watt donates 6 new technology centers to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston

HOUSTON – JJ Watt may be in Arizona, but he’s still bringing all the love to H-Town.

The former Houston Texan and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his donation of six new technology centers to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.

We cannot guarantee the success of a child, but we can give them the proper tools, education and opportunities to become successful.



Hopefully these 6 new technology centers do just that.



Thank you for helping to make it a reality @bgcghouston



It’s always love Houston.

🤘🏼 https://t.co/3A3uJ7ZWpo — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 24, 2021

The organization said on social media they are grateful for Watt’s legacy donation and the gift will “definitely have a long-lasting impact on our members.”

There is no word on where each of the six technology centers will be located in the area.