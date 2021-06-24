VIDEO: Help needed identifying man who abandoned dog in Spring neighborhood

Harris County Constable Ted Heap is asking for the Houston community’s help identifying a man wanted for abandoning a dog in a Spring neighborhood recently.

Heap shared a video of the incident caught on a home security camera.

The video shows the driver of a blue Toyota Corolla let a brown mix-breed dog out of the passenger’s side of his vehicle and then driving away.

Fortunately, the dog was found loose on the streets and taken in by neighbors who are now caring for it, Heap shared in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the incident occurred outside a home in the 2600 block of Lillian Springs near Lexington Blvd. and East Louetta Road.

Heap describes the suspect as a medium-size white or Hispanic male with close-cropped dark hair.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information that may help with the investigation of this crime, please contact the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce at 832-927-PAWS or through its online crime tips webpage.

Click here to watch the video.