5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, June 16

Wednesday, June 16:

1. ‘How is he not involved?:’ Mother of 5-year-old Samuel Olson speaks for first time since boy was found dead

Two weeks after 5-year-old Samuel Olson’s body was found in a motel room in Jasper, Texas, the boy’s mother spoke out for the first time on Tuesday.

“I’m holding up. It’s hard,” Samuel’s mother, Sarah Olson, said on Tuesday. “I’m taking it day-by-day. No one ever expects anything like this to happen. I’m trying to understand things.”

Sarah’s attorney, Marco González, said this is the first time the mother is speaking out publically because she wanted to wait until the boy’s body had been identified, which happened on June 9.

González also stated that Sarah felt like Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, should be in custody after learning that his girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in connection to Samuel’s case.

“With all of the evidence that has been brought to life, how is he not involved?” Sarah asked.

