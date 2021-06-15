Caught on video: Police say suspects stole $5,000 purse from a woman in a grocery store parking lot

HOUSTON – A woman told police she believes the suspects who stole her $5,000 purse from her car in a grocery store parking lot followed her from the Galleria Mall and then waited for her to return to her vehicle.

The crime occurred on Sunday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. outside the grocery store in the 1800 block of S. Voss at San Felipe.

Houston Police released a video of the crime, which they hope will help them identify the suspects. Investigators said the video shows the suspects’ vehicle pulled into the parking lot just after the victim did and then parked next to her car. Police said the thieves waited more than twenty minutes for her to return to the vehicle.

While the picture quality isn’t clear, the woman can be seen entering the driver’s side of her car. Police said a suspect used the opportunity to open her passenger door, grab her purse, and then quickly flee the scene. The woman can be seen trying to chase after the suspects’ vehicle, which police describe as a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects involved is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.

