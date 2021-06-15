Humble man sentenced to 45 years after shooting mom in front of her son, officials say

HOUSTON – A man from Humble was sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally shooting a mother in front of her son during a dispute at an apartment complex in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Tuesday.

Jarvis Lamar Campbell, 29, was convicted by the jury and sentenced Monday by a judge in the death of Shaneika Sibley.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Campbell was at his apartment at 625 Wilson Road in Humble, when Sibley, her 12-year-old son, and Sibley’s boyfriend arrived to confront Campbell about taking the boy’s sneakers. Campbell gave the property back, and as the group was leaving, Campbell threatened the boy’s life, Ogg’s office said in a news release. Authorities said Sibley then got out of her car and confronted Campbell. Campbell pulled out a pistol and shot her in the face. Campbell then ran after Sibley’s boyfriend and shot at the boyfriend as he pleaded for his life. Sibley’s son was not injured.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Lawrence and Danielle Oxford and investigated by the Humble Police Department.

“Ms. Sibley’s family waited patiently for justice.” Lawrence said “Yesterday, Campbell was held responsible for murdering a loving mother and friend.”