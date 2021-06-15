Is Texas headed toward another blackout? Did the Legislature fix the power grid? Here are answers to your questions about the grid.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Monday asked residents to reduce their electricity usage through at least Friday due to “tight” power grid conditions. A number of power plants are inexplicably offline at the same time as the state is experiencing record June demand for electricity.

ERCOT officials said outages to residents are unlikely this week. Asking consumers to cut back on power is the first step the grid operator takes to reduce strain on the grid. On Tuesday, ERCOT issued a statement that the grid “remains strong during record demand.” A spokesperson told the Tribune that the situation “looks like it will continue to improve” and thanked Texans for successful electricity conservation efforts.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why is ERCOT asking for power conservation?

A significant number power plants are unexpectedly offline at the same time as Texans are expected to use a record amount of electricity due to hot weather. That has resulted in “tight” grid conditions, meaning that there is not much more supply of electricity available than demand.

Approximately 12,000 megawatts of power generation were offline Monday afternoon — enough to power 2.4 million homes on a hot summer day. That’s several times more than what ERCOT would typically expect to go down during June.

