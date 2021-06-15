One person dead following hit-and-run accident in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a hit-and-run accident in northeast Houston.

The crash happened around noon just east of the Eastex Freeway near Homestead and Winfield Road, authorities said.

Information is limited, but authorities called the incident a major accident and confirmed the death of one person. Authorities said the driver of a vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews and investigators work to clear the scene.