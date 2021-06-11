5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, June 11

Here are things to know for Friday, June 11:

1. Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during traffic stop in Fulshear, officials say

According to local law enforcement, an investigation is underway after a suspect was killed by a Fulshear police officer Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10:40 a.m. during a traffic stop outside of Fulshear High School in the 9300 block of Charger Way. However, sources say the incident does not involve the school.

Police said the suspect ran a stop sign, which led to him being pulled over. The suspect complied and pulled over, but when the officer discovered the man had an active arrest warrant in Virginia for drugs, the suspect got agitated while the officer tried to detain him.

Read more.

2. ‘He’s a predator.’ Police searching for more victims after man charged with indecency with child

Oak Ridge North Police said they arrested a man on Wednesday who has since been charged with a felony for indecency with a minor.

