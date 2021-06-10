Astrodome Conservancy hosting virtual public meeting to get input on what to do with historical landmark

HOUSTON – What to do with the Astrodome? That is going to be the focus of a meeting Thursday night.

For years, there have been several conversations about what to do with the Astrodome.

Tonight, there will be a public virtual meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to get public input on what to do with the historical landmark.

For the last eight weeks, the Astrodome Conservancy created a community-supported vision for the reuse and redevelopment of the landmark Astrodome. Through the Future Dome project, organizers asked for public input through a series of surveys, engagement activities, informative materials, and public meetings.

“The trick is finding the equation that works for commissioners court and for the public,” Conservancy Executive Director Beth Wiedower Jackson said.

Voters have already rejected a $200 million bond referendum and current county leadership shelved the last $100 million approved plan for the dome.

“We’re not going to the public to say, ‘Sky’s the limit, what do you want to see in the Astrodome?’ We know that’s not possible,” Wiedower Jackson said.

KPRC 2 Political Analyst Ed Emmett says the dome has a unique structure and it could cost a pretty penny to transform it into something else.