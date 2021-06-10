Partly Cloudy icon
91º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Voila! Check out your favorite KPRC 2 personalities as cartoon characters

Howard Chen
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
cartoon characters
,
voila app
,
voila
,
local news
,
KPRC 2
KPRC 2 personalities as cartoon characters using the Voila app!
KPRC 2 personalities as cartoon characters using the Voila app!

HOUSTON – The new Voila app has taken social media by storm, and so various KPRC 2 personalities tested it out and transformed into cartoon form!

How do you think the app did with our anchors and reporters?

Kris Gutierrez

Kris Gutierrez cartoon character (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Keith Garvin

Keith Garvin cartoon character (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Randy McIlvoy

Randy McIlvoy cartoon character (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: