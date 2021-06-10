Voila! Check out your favorite KPRC 2 personalities as cartoon characters

HOUSTON – The new Voila app has taken social media by storm, and so various KPRC 2 personalities tested it out and transformed into cartoon form!

How do you think the app did with our anchors and reporters?

Kris Gutierrez

Kris Gutierrez cartoon character (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Keith Garvin

Keith Garvin cartoon character (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Randy McIlvoy