Black Texas farmers hopeful new Biden administration aid will level the field

HOUSTON – A new effort by the Biden administration aims to right what civil rights advocates say is a century or mistreatment of Black farmers by the federal government.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, about $5 billion will go to disadvantaged farmers of color and pay off burdensome debts that have prevented many from making a living and investing in land access, outreach, education, assistance overcoming barriers to access to United States Department of Agriculture programs.

“This is certainly going to help,” said Joe Smith a retired Houston Independent School District teacher who farms 130 acres in Burleson County. “We run cattle on part of it and part of it we do hay feed for the cattle. And of course, if we have a great year, we sell some of the hay,”

He got started in 1989 with a loan from the USDA.

“The USDA gave me a certain amount of money to buy equipment and a certain amount of money to buy cattle,” he said.

Ad

Under the new aid program, Smith is eligible to have that debt paid off.

Something John Boyd, president and founder of the National Black Farmers Association says is long overdue.

“I’ve been asking for debt forgiveness and trying to get it by an act of Congress for over 30 years, and it’s just now happening,” Boyd said.