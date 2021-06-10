Sisters launch Facebook page, GoFundMe account in effort to get microchipped dog returned after it was adopted out

HOUSTON – Two Houston sisters devastated that their lost dog, Byron, will not be coming home say they have received a ton of support since KPRC 2′s Rose Ann Aragon reported that their microchipped dog was adopted by another family.

READ KPRC 2′s initial report: ‘Many sleepless nights.’ 2 Houston sisters crushed after lost puppy adopted to another family despite being microchipped

Ad

The sisters have created a Facebook page called “Help Us Bring Byron Home” where they have shared their story. The sisters have also created a GoFundMe account where they have asked for help with legal fees. So far they have raised $755 of a $9,000 goal.

Thank you for visiting our page and supporting our fight to get our dog back! Please contact us via BringByronHome@... Posted by Help Us Bring Byron Home on Sunday, June 6, 2021

They said they were glad to have support and glad that they were not the only ones who cared.

“Thank you for the report,” Savannah Marino wrote to KPRC 2. “The attention and support has been great! It’s so nice to know everyone is as outraged as us. Wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

You can follow their journey here.

Watch KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon’s report below.