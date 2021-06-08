5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, June 8

Here are things to know for Tuesday, June 8:

1. 17-year-old killed at graduation party at DoubleTree Hotel on Greenway Plaza, police say

A 17-year-old is dead and police are looking for a teenage suspect who they believe shot and killed an acquaintance at a graduation party over the weekend.

It happened at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston- Greenway Plaza on Saturday morning.

According to court documents, Omari Sykes, who was out on bond for evading arrest, shot Nashibo Taylor in the hallway of the hotel after a physical confrontation.

Witnesses told police that Taylor was an invited guest of the teen graduating and he was there to ‘chill with females.’

Documents reveal Taylor and Sykes did not speak when they first saw each other, but immediately began fighting in the hallway of the hotel for three to five seconds.

