Man accused of shooting off-duty HPD officer at west Houston apartment complex arrested, charged

Josue Tomas Gallegos accused of shooting off-duty HPD officer in leg on May 30

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after authorities said he shot an off-duty Houston police officer on May 30.

Josue Thomas Gallegos, 30, has since been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Gallegos is accused of shooting the off-duty officer in the leg during an incident at the Villas at Market View Apartments on Pine Lake Drive on Sunday, May 30.

Off-duty officer shot at west Houston apartments

Investigators said while working an extra job at the apartment complex, officer John Brown approached a suspicious man on the top floor of a parking garage. As Brown attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired several shots, striking him in the leg.

After further investigation, Gallegos was arrested on Friday, June 4, and charged for his role in the incident.