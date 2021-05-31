Off-duty officer shot at west Houston apartments; suspect still on the loose, police say

Off-duty HPD officer shot in leg; suspect still on the loose, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer is recovering after a gunman shot him in west Houston Sunday, according to HPD police chief Troy Finner.

The wounded officer was John Brown, 33, who’s an 8-year veteran who works in the homicide division.

Investigators said Brown was working an extra job at the Villas at Market View Apartments on Pine Lakes Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

“(Officer Brown) observed a male looking very suspicious on the property,” said Finner.

Update: Good news!



Officer John Brown, 33, has just been released from the hospital.



He is currently assigned to the Homicide Division and is an 8-year veteran.

##hounews https://t.co/iizx4oWv8o — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2021

Finner said Brown approached the man and the two exchanged words.

“At some point, the officer went to grab him. I think he got a hold of maybe one hand. The suspect fired multiple shots striking our officer,” said Finner.

“(Officer Brown) observed a male looking very suspicious on property,” said Finner, where many officers gathered to show support.