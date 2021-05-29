VIDEO: Man punches 9-year-old girl while she is walking home from school

HOUSTON – One Montrose parent is now spreading the word after a man was seen hitting her 9-year-old daughter in the face. Houston police are looking for the suspect.

Yvette Esquino’s 9-year-old daughter Romina and 21-year-old niece Maria Gonzalez are basically sisters. They were walking home from school on West Alabama between Mandell and Dunlavy streets. Both said that the attack was unprovoked and unnerving.

“I love Romina so much, so it felt really bad and I was angry,” Gonzalez said.

The anger came from an unbelievable act caught on surveillance video on May 26 around 4:50 p.m. Surveillance video obtained by KPRC 2 shows the attack. The man is seen walking past Gonzalez and then punching the 9-year-old in the face without provocation.

Gonzalez said the man was screaming obscenities at her before punching the 9-year-old. Both girls said they had not talked with the man and even tried to make distance, as to not bother the man while he was approaching.

They described the suspect as a man in his 30s wearing all black with dark blonde, shaggy, chin-length hair, a short dark blonde beard, and black shoes.

“I feel helpless,” Esquino said. “Helpless...not being able to protect her and now having to rethink.”

Esquino said her two girls are not walking home from school any longer despite the walk being very short. Esquino said the girls are taking it hard but they are hanging in there. Everyone is shocked.