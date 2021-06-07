Donald Trump heads to Houston on new ‘History Tour’ with Bill O’Reilly

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. Facebook plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site, according to several news reports. The company's rationale for that policy held that the speech of political leaders is inherently newsworthy and in the public interest even if it is offensive, bullying or otherwise controversial. The social media giant is currently mulling over what to do with the account of former President Donald Trump, which it indefinitely suspended Jan. 6, leaving it in Facebook limbo with its owners unable to post. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

HOUSTON – Former President Donald Trump will sit down with Bill O’Reilly in Houston on Dec. 18, the Toyota Center announced on Monday.

Dubbed the “History Tour,” the event promises a “never-before-heard inside view” of the Trump Administration.

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention,” Trump said in a release. “I will be focusing on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our country great again, we will soon no longer have a country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the No. 1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!”

Trump and journalist O’Brien will discuss exactly how things were accomplished and the challenges, both good and bad, during the Trump Administration.

“My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring,” O’Reilly said.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 14 at 10 a.m. at the ToyotaCenter.com