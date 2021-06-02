5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, June 2

Here are things to know for Wednesday, June 2:

1. Child found dead in Jasper motel room believed to be missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson, HPD says

An investigation is underway after a child was found dead Tuesday evening in a motel room in Jasper, according to Houston police chief Troy Finner. It has been reported that the child’s body is believed to be missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson and two possible suspects are in custody.

The possible suspects will be interview by homicide detectives on Wednesday, Finner said.

According to reports, officers were called to a Best Western Inn, located in the 200 block of West Gibson Street just before 6 p.m. about a body being found.

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall told KJAS.com that he and others believe the body is the missing 6-year-old boy from the Houston area. Hall also told reporters that a person had been detained, however, he did not elaborate on the arrest. According to reports, Hall said the body of the child was found in a tote bag located in a room on the west side of the motel complex. He also said there were indications were that the body had been there for some time, according to reports.

2. Woman accused of shooting Katy nail salon owner during fight over price of service

