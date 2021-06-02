5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, June 2

Here are things to know for Wednesday, June 2:
1. Child found dead in Jasper motel room believed to be missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson, HPD says
An investigation is underway after a child was found dead Tuesday evening in a motel room in Jasper, according to Houston police chief Troy Finner. It has been reported that the child’s body is believed to be missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson and two possible suspects are in custody.
The possible suspects will be interview by homicide detectives on Wednesday, Finner said.
According to reports, officers were called to a Best Western Inn, located in the 200 block of West Gibson Street just before 6 p.m. about a body being found.
Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall told KJAS.com that he and others believe the body is the missing 6-year-old boy from the Houston area. Hall also told reporters that a person had been detained, however, he did not elaborate on the arrest. According to reports, Hall said the body of the child was found in a tote bag located in a room on the west side of the motel complex. He also said there were indications were that the body had been there for some time, according to reports.