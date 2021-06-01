Mother accused in ricochet shooting of her 5-year-old son, police say

HOUSTON – A north Houston mother is behind bars after Houston police say she fired a gun at a neighborhood dog and the bullet from her gun ricocheted and hit her 5-year-old son in the abdomen.

The child is now in stable condition at an area hospital, police said.

A news release from Houston police said Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, is charged with deadly conduct-discharge of firearm.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Dunham Road about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

HPD investigators said they learned the child’s mother fired a small caliber pistol three times at a dog running loose across the street. One of the bullets ricocheted and struck the boy.

Vargas was arrested and charged, with police citing that she had fired across a public roadway and in the direction of two occupied houses. Police said the owner of the dog was issued a citation of the dog running loose. The dog was not hurt.